CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating recent car break-ins that have happened in the King Ranch Road area.

Police said the recent break-ins happened overnight on King Ranch Road and the Dogwood Subdivision off of Parkview Drive.

Surveillance video showed at least two suspects trying to open vehicle doors, but the doors were locked.

Police Chief Otha Brown said the break-ins have been happening in the King Ranch Road and Holmes Avenue area.

Neighbors are encouraged to lock their vehicles and take valuable items out of vehicles.

Anyone with information about the break-ins can contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.