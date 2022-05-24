CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors announced $23.5 million will be used to assist with the flooding taking place in Canton.

“The initial use of the funding is going to be to design what we need to do to slow the water down,” explained Supervisor Karl Banks.

The Upper Bear Creek and Little Bear Creek will join together as a watershed. The funds were awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Division of Natural Resources Conservation Services and the Watershed Flooding Prevention Operations program.

“We’ve had a lot of growth in Madison County, and we need to find out where were having problems from that growth where we have speeded up the flow of water, and that’s what our study showed us,” said Banks.

Madison County supervisors will sponsor and oversee the project through construction.