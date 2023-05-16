CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Canton Public School District said an investigation is underway to determine if any alleged testing irregularities occurred at one of the district’s schools.

Superintendent Gary Hannah said they’re working to determine if the irregularities happened at Nichols Middle School.

He said the district cannot discuss personnel matters.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) about the irregularities. Officials said MDE cannot provide any detains regarding the status of the complaint or the investigation.