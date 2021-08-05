Canton School District prepares return to in-person learning

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a year of virtual learning, Canton Public Schools is getting back to basics as it gets back to in-person learning.

“Right now we are just focusing on the three R’s that’s reflect, refocus and rebuild for the upcoming school year,” said Superintendent Gary Hannah.

It’s a task that Hannah has dealt with for a while now. As the Canton Public Schools prepare for the return to in-person classes, he said he has a plan that he hopes will keep students safe.

“We are keeping the building safe sanitized clean multiple times throughout the day. Social distancing will definitely be practiced as best we can,” said Hannah.

The return date, August 9, is approaching, and the district has decided that mask will be mandatory for all students.

Hannah said they have made several efforts implementing sanitizing stations in the buildings, and the students arrival, lunch and breakfast protocol will look different this year.

“My message to the parents don’t be scared just mask up make sure your student has a mask everyday even on the bus, but please send them to school because their education is so important,” said Shalondia Washington, principal of Canton Elementary.

In the district’s booklet for a safe return plan, the last message read, “the health and the wellbeing of our students and staff are the most important to us.” But at the front of parents minds was the awareness of COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Delta variant.

One parent said she’s nervous.

“I’m kind of okay and nervous at the same time,” said Latonya Johnson. “If they continue to rise nine times out of 10, I probably will discuss it with my husband, and we will pull them out.”

While the final days are upon teachers, many of them were seen organizing classrooms and preparing as the countdown continues.

“We miss them. We miss educating them. We need them just as much as we feel that they need us,” said Washington.