CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Best-selling author Angie Thomas and Belhaven University surprised a Mississippi high school senior with a full-ride scholarship for creative writing.

A group of Belhaven University staff and faculty visited Canton High School on Thursday to make the announcement. Thomas, who is currently on a new book tour, delivered the news via video. She congratulated senior Ahniya Myers for winning the 2023 Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship.

Myers was named the winner for her creative writing submissions.

“As I read Ahniya’s writing samples, I immediately fell in love with her craft,” said Thomas. “Her talent and skill blew me away, and I know that the creative writing program was created with a student like her in mind.”

The scholarship was created to help young aspiring writers who need extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality.

“By giving Ahniya this scholarship, she can focus more on her studies and writing, which will allow her gift to thrive,” stated Thomas. “It’s an honor to know that this scholarship could play a key role in the journey of yet another exceptional writer.”

Myers is the fourth student to win the scholarship, which covers tuition, room, and board at the University for four years.