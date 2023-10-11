CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Huey Porter Middle School football team honored the life of their teammate who was shot and killed last week.

On Tuesday, the Tigers had their first game since the death of 15-year-old Larry Taylor.

Canton police said Taylor was found with a gunshot wound on Friday, October 6 on Frost Street. He died at the hospital.

Taylor was a running back and linebacker on the middle school’s football team. Before Tuesday’s game, there was a balloon release held in his honor.

Coach Howard Hollins said the team is fighting to finish the season out strong for Taylor.

“It was rough. We had our first practice Monday morning, and the kids were kind of sluggish. I was sluggish, the coaches were sluggish. But midway through, we picked up. He always called and texted me no matter what time of the day it was. He wanted to get better. After games, he’d called and ask, ‘Coach what do I need to work on to get better?’ We’re going to miss that. We’re going to really really miss that, and it hurt the whole team. Long live 5. That’s our goal, Porter Strong. We’re going to be strong and finish,” said Hollins.

Police said 13-year-old Tristin Johnson was arrested and charged with negligence and manslaughter in connection to the case. Another unidentified juvenile was charged with accessory.