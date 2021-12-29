Canton teen killed in shooting on Mace Street

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police said a 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mace Street at Holmes Avenue. According to Police Chief Otha Brown, Shaumar Body was shot once in the chest outside of a home.

The teen ran away from the area and fell in a nearby yard on Mace Street. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and died on Wednesday.

There are no suspects at this time. Brown said Body attended Canton High School.