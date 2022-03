CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are searching for three teenagers wanted for conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Police are searching for Ahkeem Louis, Cordarius Johnson and Cortez Robinson. They warn the teens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Canton teens wanted in connection to attempted murder, (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers).

Canton teens wanted in connection to attempted murder, (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers).

Canton teens wanted in connection to attempted murder, (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers).

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.