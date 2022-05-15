MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 16 in Madison County on Sunday, May 15.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers responded to the scene near Highway 17 around 1:00 p.m. They said Little R. Smith, 51, of Canton, was driving east on the highway when the Silverado truck left the road and struck a utility pole. The passenger, Nikethia D. Scott, 32, suffered fatal injuries and was found dead at the scene. Officers said an 8-year-old in the truck also suffered injuries and was taken to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

MHP officers said all three people were wearing a seatbelt. The crash is under investigation by MHP.