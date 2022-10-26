JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail.

Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds County. After receiving complaints of mail theft along her route, agents with the Postal Service Office of Inspector General began an investigation.

On March 9, 2022, agents found Davis in possession of opened mail she did not deliver.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on February 7, 2023. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.