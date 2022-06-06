JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of June is known as Pride Month, and one local organization is bringing awareness on what it means to live as your true self.

Capital City Pride will celebrate the LGBTQ community all month long by creating safe places in the community that honor the history and progress made for the group.

Organizers said they appreciate growing number of allies, while they aim for growth in social change for the LGBTQ equality movement.

“We celebrate Pride all year long, but it is important to recognize that there are countries and cities and states that do not recognize LGBTQ people as equal citizens. So, we try to just get together and celebrate our our past, the focus on our present, and be grateful that we live in a great city like Jackson,” said Jason McCarty, executive director for Capital City Pride.

Capital City Pride will host a series of events throughout the month of June, concluding with a huge block party at the end of the month.