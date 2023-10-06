JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, Capital City Pride will hosts its annual “It’s Pride, Y’all” event at the Jackson Convention Center.

The event will kick off with a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and move to the main event at 11:00 a.m.

The pride event is expected to bring almost 3,000 people to the Jackson Convention Center. Attendees can expect food, vendors and events for kids.

Founding Director Jason McCarty said he wants everyone to come out and have fun.

“You know, Jackson is an amazing community. Our mission is to create safe spaces and emerge new leaders here in Jackson. And so come out tomorrow, celebrate with us. And we want to invite all the families here, all of our allies like you, and make sure that you know that this is a great place that you can be yourself for eight hours tomorrow. Come leave all the burdens out the door and come celebrate diversity and inclusion with us tomorrow,” McCarty said.

The event is free to the public. A clear bag policy will be in effect for the event.