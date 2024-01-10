JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The next project of the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) plan will begin on Wednesday, January 10 on State Street in Jackson.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration said the project will be broken down into three phases.

The first phase will begin on Wednesday and include Pearl Street to Mississippi Street.

The second phase will include Mississippi Street to George Street.

The third phase will include George Street to Fortification Street.

Starting Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to one northbound lane, one southbound lane, and one turn lane from Pearl Street to High Street. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.

Officials said the project will include construction through warranty phases for asphalt rehabilitation and replacement; curb and gutter repairs; sidewalk repairs to meet ADA requirements; ADA ramp improvements and installation; rehabilitation and replacement of water, storm water, and sewer line utilities; and conduit and landscape installation.