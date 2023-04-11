JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man following a brief chase near Livingston Road in Jackson on Monday, April 10.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said officers attempted to stop a black GMC Sierra that was traveling on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. After the chase, the driver, Eddie Hayes, Jr., was arrested by officers.

Hayes was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and multiple traffic violations. Martin said two passengers fled the scene once the chase ended.

Anyone with information regarding the chase can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.