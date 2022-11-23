JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22.

Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop.

Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and ended on Interstate 55 North Frontage Road at County Line Road.

Jamonte Williams (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

The driver, Jamonte Williams, was arrested at the scene. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention center on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Police said additional charges are expected.