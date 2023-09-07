JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a standoff in Jackson on Thursday, September 7.

Capitol police responded to a call about a domestic violence situation at a home on Fairview Street in the Belhaven neighborhood.

When officers arrived, investigators said they encountered a man attempting to leave home. When officers approached the home, the man retreated inside the residence.

Police said they determined a woman in the home was taken hostage by the man.

Investigators identified the suspect as Daniel Fairly, 40. They said the woman was able to escape the home and did not receive any serious physical injuries.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said Capitol police were able to negotiate with Fairly and de-escalate the situation.

Fairly was arrested at the scene without any further incident. Charges against him are pending.

“Situations like this are never easy, but I am proud of the swift response done by the team here at Capitol Police,” said Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. “I am thankful for the patience displayed by these officers and that we were able to quickly and efficiently de-escalate the situation and come out of this with no injuries.”