JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges after his vehicle crash into a patrol car.

The incident happened early Friday morning on Hanging Moss Road and Forest Avenue in Jackson.

Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. She said the vehicle wrecked into the Capitol police car. No major injuries were reported in the crash.

According to Martin, 42-year-old Antwyn Roach was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy) with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (OxyContin) with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony fleeing, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.