JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two suspects after a chase in Jackson.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers tried to stop a vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bailey Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

Police said the vehicle led officers on a brief chase before crashing on Bailey Avenue. They said two suspects fled from the vehicle and were arrested shortly afterwards.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kendrick Yates, Jr., and 19-year-old Antavian Smith. They were both charged with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Martin said additional charges are pending.