JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police and Hinds County Narcotics arrested a man and woman at the Red Roof Inn in Jackson on felony charges.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers executed a search warrant at the location on Wednesday, May 3.

Police said they seized more than three ounces of marijuana, more than half a pound methamphetamine, 12 grams of fentanyl, and two guns. They said one of the guns was reported stolen.

DPS officials said Jason Eubanks, 39, and Candice Nicole Stone, 41, were both arrested at the scene.

Eubanks was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police said he had a warrant with Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Stone was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm. Police said she had a warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Both Eubanks and Stone are currently being held with no bond.