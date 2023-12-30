JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle.

On Friday, December 29, officers were working a traffic stop when a person flagged them down. The person stated that a vehicle was off of the road in a wooded area near Wood Street and Elm Street in Jackson.

Officers said they saw evidence of what appeared to be foul play when they arrived at the scene. They located a man’s body in the trunk of the vehicle. Investigators said it appears the man had been shot.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.