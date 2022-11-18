JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17.

Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t an officer-involved shooting.

The Hinds County coroner said the identities of the victims won’t be released until their next of kin has been notified.

Capitol police are investigating the shooting.