JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2.

The shooting happened on Belvoir Place near Linden Street in the Belhaven neighborhood. Neighbors said the victim was a Door Dash driver who was delivering food to a home in the area.

They said the delivery driver got into an argument with another person, which led to the shooting.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) for more information about the shooting. The agency released the following statement.

Capitol Police is actively investigating the incident that happened near Linden Street in Jackson, Mississippi last night. This is an ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made at this time. Mississippi Department of Public Safety