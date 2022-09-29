JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Capitol police officers who were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting on East Mayes Street in Jackson were placed on administrative leave.

The shooting happened on East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jaylen Lewis, 25. Officials said he was initially injured, but later died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

“An internal investigation into this incident is underway. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is conducting its own independent inquiry and will present its findings to the Attorney General’s office. Such incidents require a thorough investigation, scrutiny and transparency. Therefore, any releasable information regarding this incident will be made public by the Department of Public Safety at the appropriate time.” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

DPS officials said the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed and they’re approved the return.