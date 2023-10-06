JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are searching for a suspect after a chase ended in a crash on Thursday, October 5.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Bailey Avenue and Monument Street in Jackson.

Martin said the driver failed to yield and led officers on a brief chase. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle ran into a fence on McDowell Road.

The driver fled from the scene, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.