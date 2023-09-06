JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are searching for a driver who fled from a traffic stop.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Gallatin and Capitol Street. Officers said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Martin said the driver led officers on a brief chase to Langley Street and Robinson Road where the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The driver ran away from the scene, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with small dreadlocks in his hair. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.