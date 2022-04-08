JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Capitol Street Renaissance Project’s third and final phase is underway.

The Northside Sun reported the last phase of construction stretches along East Capitol Street from West Street to State Street. The project includes the repair of sidewalks and replacement of curbs and gutters.

The $1.5 million final phase is part of the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID).

According to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, construction on the third phase of the project began in February and is expected to be completed by this fall.