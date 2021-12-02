Capri Theatre renovations nearing completion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A multi-million dollar development project in Fondren could soon be open for business.

The Capri Theatre Complex is being transformed into a $13 million entertainment complex, which will feature a movie theater, bowling alley, restaurant and bar. Robert St. John, who is a partner on the project, said renovations are almost complete.

“Progress is coming along great. We’re hopefully a matter of weeks away at this point. It’s going to be fun for all ages,” he said.

According to St. John, there have been some setbacks due to the pandemic and supply chain shortage.

“Most of it has been small items, wallpaper here or some type of railing. There are a few specialty items, nothing that has held us back structurally other than the cost of materials. We took a hiatus on construction during the first year COVID and prices went up some on us there, but we’re in good shape right now.”

While an opening date hasn’t been set, St. John said the entertainment complex will have a positive economic impact on the City of Jackson.

“Those will open within a week or so of each other here in the coming weeks, and then phase three will be at the burger joint and that is going in the old Texaco station, just north of the Capri, and that’ll be sometime mid to late 2022,” he said.

The Capri Theatre has been closed since the 1980s. Developers said it was important to preserve the history of the theater and the area.

“We have taken great measures to maintain the vibe of Fondren and to stay true to the neighborhood and to certainly the Capri that was built in 1939. And so, we’re excited to be there,” said St. John.

The entertainment complex is currently hiring. St. John said training for new employees will start within the next two weeks.