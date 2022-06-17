JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local car dealership will donate 100 air conditioning units to seniors in the City of Jackson.

Management at Mac Haik automotive said temperatures will reach the upper 90s next week, and they wanted to step in and help Jackson’s older population. The company reached out to Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, to organize an AC unit giveaway.

Jackson residents, who are 70-years-old or older, can register for a free AC unit. Applicants who are selected will be able to either pick the units up or have the units delivered to their home during a giving time slot Friday, June 24.

“We appreciate everybody from the local area and surrounding areas supporting us. So, this is an opportunity for us to give back and show that we actually care about y’all. It’s not just about cars and profit, it’s about taking care of the people around us,” said Darren Durman, general manager at Mack Haik Madison.

Neighbors can contact Banks at 601-960-1089 or Kathy Cole with the City of Jackson at 601 960-1033 to register for one of the free AC units.