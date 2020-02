UPDATE: All lanes are now clear. Traffic is back moving.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-A vehicle appears to have crashed on I-220 Northbound at Hanging Moss Road.

One of our reporters says the vehicle was facing the wrong direction.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Mississippi Department of Transportation reports all lanes are now blocked.

We’ll continue to monitor the area and keep you updated as this story develops.