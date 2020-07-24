Car flips over on McDowell Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-A car flipped over at the intersection of McDowell Road and McFadden Road.

According to police, an SUV ran off the road and hit a power pole.

Entergy says the pole will have to be replaced.

There were no injuries reported.

We’ll have more information as this story develops.

BREAKING NEWS: A car flipped over on W. McDowell Rd. after the driver ran off the road and hit a power pole. pic.twitter.com/qBm2fGc9Bm — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) July 24, 2020

LATEST STORIES: