FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – What started as a small group meeting up for coffee led to a tradition that’s lasting a decade.

A small group of men started Coffee and Cars ten years, giving car lovers the opportunity to talk about their favorite cars and to showcase some of their hot rides.

“We do this thing as a way to have fun talking about our passion, which is cats. It’s a come-and-go kind of thing. No judging, no competition. Just come out, visit and show your car to other people,” said Cars and Coffee Curator Bob Jackmon.

The event will continue into September, taking place on the first Saturday of the month at Primos Cafe in Flowood.