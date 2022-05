JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a car with a one-month-old baby and two women inside was shot at on Thursday, May 5.

Jackson police said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Gunda Street and Dorgan Street. The driver was reportedly grazed by a by a bullet. The other woman and the baby were not injured.

Witnesses told police that three people fired the gunshots at the car from a moving car.