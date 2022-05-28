PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Car lovers filled the parking lot at the Outlets of Mississippi for the “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck and Bike Show.

The annual event is organized by the S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi, who aims to raise money for Vietnam veterans of America. The show features old-school cars, trucks, bikes and even decked-out motorcycles.

Car owners traveled from as far away as Arkansas, Alabama and New Orleans to showcase all the bells and whistles on their hot rides.

S.H.I.E.L.D.S. CEO Anjanis George said the event means much more than just nice cars.

“We are a community-driven organization. We work throughout the year with different organizations to give back with fundraising to let people know that there are people out there who really make a difference. We’re not just driving corvettes. We really want to make a difference,” said George.

“It may be a veteran who needs a motorized wheelchair. We bought several of those last year. We gave them to veterans. To see the expression on their face when they go from a regular wheelchair to having full mobility. They can go hunting, fishing. They can resume their lives, although a little bit different. Those are the kind of moments we live for. Doing for someone else makes me feel better. It’s a blessing every time we help someone,” said State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America President Chuck Odom.

This is the 4th year for the event. Odom said the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization has made generous contributions toward helping the Vietnam veterans of America.