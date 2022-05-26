PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host their annual “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 28.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will join in the Outlets’ efforts to raise funds to support local veterans during the holiday weekend.

Organizers said the entertainment will be provided by Mississippi native and Blues legend Mr. Jesse Robinson and his band. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy a crawfish boil during the event.

The event is free and open to the public.