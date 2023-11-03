VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A vehicle that had bullet holes was recovered in Warren County after a chase.

The incident started just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. Officials said a Warren County deputy chased a vehicle from Clay Street to Weems Street. The deputy stopped the chase after loosing sight of the fleeing vehicle, which was a black 2015 Honda Accord.

Vicksburg police said they later received a call about the vehicle. The car had struck a pole in the 1300 block of East Magnolia Street and was unoccupied by the time officers arrived at the location.

Police said the was damage to the front of the vehicle from the crash, as well as two bullet holes on the driver’s side of the car. They said the bullet holes were the result of a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023. Robert Jordan, Jr., 25, of Vicksburg, was arrested in connection to that incident, according to officers.

Vicksburg police assisted Warren County deputies as they removed the Honda from the scene and had it towed to an undisclosed location.