BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community Animal Rescue & Adoption (CARA) will host its 13th annual Dog Days of Summer event on Saturday, April 30.
The event, which is CARA’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pelahatchie Shore Park on Lakeshore Drive at the Reservoir.
The event will include:
- Food
- A Children’s Carnival
- Arts & Crafts Vendors
- CARA Store
- Dog Training by 3D Dogs
- Richland Police Department K-9 Demonstrations
- Chipper & Coco Pet Parade-Pet Contest
- Photo Booth
- Blessing of the Animals Ceremony
- Silent Auction
- Micro-chipping for $15
- Adoptable CARA Dogs
A donation of dry or canned dog food is the admission fee to the event. Dogs should be on a non-extendable leash for safety reasons.