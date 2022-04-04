BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community Animal Rescue & Adoption (CARA) will host its 13th annual Dog Days of Summer event on Saturday, April 30.

The event, which is CARA’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pelahatchie Shore Park on Lakeshore Drive at the Reservoir.

The event will include:

Food

A Children’s Carnival

Arts & Crafts Vendors

CARA Store

Dog Training by 3D Dogs

Richland Police Department K-9 Demonstrations

Chipper & Coco Pet Parade-Pet Contest

Photo Booth

Blessing of the Animals Ceremony

Silent Auction

Micro-chipping for $15

Adoptable CARA Dogs

A donation of dry or canned dog food is the admission fee to the event. Dogs should be on a non-extendable leash for safety reasons.