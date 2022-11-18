JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County.

The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use one while carjacking a grandparent who was dropping off a student.

Authorities with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the vehicle was found in the county. A person of interest was taken into custody near the vehicle.

The LCSD will be working with the Jackson Police Department and police from Texas and Oklahoma because the person of interest is reportedly wanted for crimes in those states.