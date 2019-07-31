Carnival themed backpack drive this Sunday

Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair and M-Bar Sports Grill are partnering for the 4th Annual Carnival Backpack Drive.

At the back to school event, students will be able to walk away with a backpack full of school supplies. They will also be able to get free haircuts and free scalp braids.

The owner of Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair Latrice Rogers says, “We are having a Carnival theme this year. We are going to have pony rides, space jumps, Snow Biz, live performances, dancers, and free food such as crawfish. We are just going to have so much fun!”

Rogers wants everyone in need of school supplies to come to the event.

“If you know anyone in need of supplies, we have everything you would need.”

The event will be Sunday, August 4 starting at 2 pm and ending at 5 pm. It will be located at Lake Hico; 4851 Watkins Dr, Jackson, MS.

Last year, 500 backpacks were given away.