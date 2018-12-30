Cars crash outside Church's Chicken during robbery investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Three suspects hold up the Church's Chicken on West Northside Drive.
JPD confirms no cash was taken, but they are looking for three men.
As other officers were arriving on scene, a car traveling on Northside Drive crashed into an unmarked JPD police car.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.
