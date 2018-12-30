Local News

Cars crash outside Church's Chicken during robbery investigation

By:

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 11:30 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 04:17 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Three suspects hold up the Church's Chicken on West Northside Drive. 
JPD confirms no cash was taken, but they are looking for three men.
    As other officers were arriving on scene, a car traveling on Northside Drive crashed into an unmarked JPD police car.
    No injuries were reported.
    If you have any information, contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18