CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – Carthage police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said they received a call about the incident from a Dollar Tree employee on January 2, 2022. The victim was making a nightly deposit at Trustmark Bank on Highway 16 East when a man wearing a mask pulled out a gun and demanded the money. He then ran away.

(Courtesy: Carthage Police Department).

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who can provide information about the incident that leads to an arrest. Information can be anonymously submitted here or by calling Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.