Case against Beth Ann White moves to grand jury

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County appeared in court on Monday, November 29.

Beth Ann White appeared in court for her preliminary hearing. Judge Johnnie McDaniels determined there was sufficient evidence that White’s case would go to a grand jury.

Authorities said White was driving under the influence when she crashed into Allison Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in Hinds County. Conaway and her infant son were killed in the crash. Her two other children were injured.

Beth Ann White (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The court heard statements from the responding officers. They said White admitted to having two drinks when she was questioned by state troopers, but she refused to submit to a sobriety test.

At the ending of the hearing, the judge stated White is “a clear and present danger to the citizens of Hinds County.” She was denied bond again.

“I would have liked for her to get a bond, but I had a feeling that she wouldn’t just because there is a lot of stuff that’s out there,” said White’s attorney, Kevin Camp.

“We hope moving forward that justice will be served and this matter will be quick. I know the family needs closure. We continue to keep the family in our prayers,” said Prosecutor Gerald Mumford.

While the county prosecutor asked for four counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, the judge decided on two counts.

A grand jury date has not been set at this time.