Casino donates money and water to Eagle Lake flood victims

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) - As Eagle Lake is hit hard by the flood waters, Water View Casino is presenting victims with a check and a donation of water.

A representative from the casino said "we wanted to do something to help in any way that we could."

The presentation happens Fri., June 7 at 10 a.m. at Water View.

