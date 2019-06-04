Casino donates money and water to Eagle Lake flood victims
EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) - As Eagle Lake is hit hard by the flood waters, Water View Casino is presenting victims with a check and a donation of water.
A representative from the casino said "we wanted to do something to help in any way that we could."
The presentation happens Fri., June 7 at 10 a.m. at Water View.
