Casino makes donates to Eagle Lake first responders Video

A casino in Vicksburg makes a big donation to first responders at Eagle Lake.

WaterView Casino donated a $1,000 check to the Eagle Lake Fire Department along with 20 cases of water that will go to the community. The casino's general manager wanted to help out during such difficult times.

General Manager Penny Bankston says, "We wanted to try to give back particularly to the first responders who are working very hard and long hours helping the community at Eagle Lake and them trying to help the devastation and the rising flood waters the families displaced from their homes. We're trying to give back to the community and just give a helping hand. "

If you're interested in helping out too, all you have to do is contact the United Way of West Central Mississippi or click here.

