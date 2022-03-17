VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – College basketball fans in Vicksburg are keeping an eye on the March Madness games.

Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg has fans that are eager to celebrate more than 64 games listed to be played over the next few weeks.

“Well, I’ve won $800 before. So if I could win $500 today or this week, I’d be happy,” said Norman Smith, a basketball fan. “I picked Notre Dame last night. They won. So I got about ten teams, some rebounds in the payout, out IS $500 with $5 betting.”

Ameristar Casino Management said they’re anticipating large crowds and big bets over the next couple weeks.