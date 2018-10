Cat dies in house fire Video

JONES CO, Miss (WJTV) - A cat is dead after a house fire in Jones County this morning. Firefighters worked to put out the fire at the home on Victory Hill Road around 4:00 a.m.

The homeowner says someone was cooking, when that person went to take care of a small child. When the person returned, the fire spread in the kitchen. Everyone else inside the home got out safely.