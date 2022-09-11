KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot.

Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9.

The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. cutting the catalytic converters from cars with a sawzall.

(Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.