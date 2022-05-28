YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three catalytic converters were stolen from new trucks owned by Yazoo County.

The Yazoo Herald reported the trucks were inside a rural county barn behind the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department in the Mechanicsburg area.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s department said the trucks were recently purchased by the county. He believes the burglars jumped over the fence or climbed under it.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (662)-746-TIPS.