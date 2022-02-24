VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Catfish Row Museum in Vicksburg could soon feature a kitchen.

This comes after leaders of the museum visited the showroom of Middleby Corp. in Dallas, Texas. The Vicksburg Post reported the visit was to meet with company representatives seeking their help for the project.

Museum Executive Director and Founder Linda Fondren said work is underway in a part of the Monet Carlo Building, which houses the museum.

She said the museum plans to use the kitchen for cooking demonstrations by food authors and chefs. The facility would also provide the opportunity for culinary tourism by giving visitors a taste of dishes from the region.