Cathead Jam is back in Jackson

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:50 PM CDT

Great music, delicious food, and great drinks are a part of the Cathead Jam in Jackson.

The event will be held at Cathead Distillery at 422 S. Farish Street.

WJTV 12's Melanie Christopher is out there right now soaking up the sun. 

 

 

