RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The cause of death for one of the people found dead in a Raymond home has been announced.

Hinds County deputies were asked to complete a wellness check at a home on Midway Road in Raymond on Tuesday, February 1. Deputies forced themselves inside the home after no one answered the door. Two people and a dog were found dead.

A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Suzanne Marie White, 57, had been shot one time in her back. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Merril Eugene Schutt’s, 54, cause of death is pending toxicology results. He had no apparent injuries.

Hinds County investigators said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the case can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900.